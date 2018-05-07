No. 31 Prospect Brandon Williams Re-Commits to University of Arizona

by May 07, 2018
115

Nearly a year after committing to the University of Arizona for the first time, four-star point guard Brandon Williams made it official by re-committing during the Ballislife All-American Game on May 5.

Williams, ranked 31st in the nation by 247, chose not to sign his letter of intent last fall following the FBI’s investigation into phone calls between coach Sean Miller and ASM Sports runner Christian Dawkins. Williams took visits to Gonzaga and Oregon before deciding to head back to the school that had recruited him since eighth grade.

The lightning-quick guard out of California scored 24.7 points per game during his final year of high school play.

 
