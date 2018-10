Cole Anthony‘s Oak Hill career is off to a sizzling start. After dropping an impressive 26 points in his Oak Hill debut, the No. 1 guard in the country led his team to a well-earned victory against Hargrave.

The senior hasn’t committed to a college yet, but Anthony recently released a list of 12 finalists that includes Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Wake Forest.

Here’s Anthony in his Oak Hill debut:

