Five-star class of 2020 recruit Nico MannionΒ balled out in front of elite college coaches at UAA session 1 in Dallas. Peep the highlights above.

Mannion, a 6-3 point guard from Scottsdale who may reclassify to 2019, recently added Villanova to his list of offers, which also includes Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA, and more.

RELATED

Jalen Lecque Is The MOST ATHLETIC Player in High School πŸ”₯