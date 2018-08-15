Get to Know Future Arizona State Star Kyree Walker ‼️

Future Arizona State star Kyree Walker is coming to New York’s Dyckman Park to play in Game 6 of the SLAM Showdown on Thursday, which will be streamed live on Facebook at 8:15 pm ET.

Walker, a 6-4 combo guard who plays HS ball in Phoenix but is originally from Atlanta, is currently ranked No. 12 on ESPN’s Class of 2020 rankings. The grandson of a former Detroit Lions player, with a father who stands 6-10, Kyree has elite size, athleticism and strength. He can handle the ball well, finish above the rim with authority, and defend multiple positions. As a sophomore at Hillcrest Prep (where DeAndre Ayton once thrived) this past season, he averaged 25 points, 8.3 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game, per MaxPreps.

When he made the move to the Valley last year, Walker met with ASU coach Bobby Hurley and quickly committed. He is the only top-15 prospect in his class to have already announced his decision.

“He’s a player’s coach,” Kyree said of Hurley, via USA Today. “For no other reason, he’s a good coach. It would be different if somebody else was there. But it’s Bobby Hurley. He played at Duke. Made Final Fours. Played with Christian Laettner. It’s wild. He learned from the best. So why not pick his brain and learn from him?”

On every stage he has stepped on — whether it be on the AAU circuit, in the Drew League or elsewhere – Walker has put on a show. Now can he do it under the bright lights at the raucous Dyckman Park in Upper Manhattan?

Tune in Thursday to find out.

