Bogdan Bogdanovic Leads Serbia to Victory over Team USA at FIBA World Cup 🇭🇷

Team USA suffered its second consecutive loss earlier this morning against Serbia at the FIBA World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic lit up the Americans, knocking down 7 3-pointers, en route to a 28-point game as Serbia defeated Team USA 94-89.

Nikola Jokic finished with a near double-double (9 points, 7 rebounds) in the win. The Serbians caught fire from behind the arc, hitting 8 triples, to head to the second quarter with a 32-7 lead.

“We have good character guys,” Gregg Popovich said after the game. “It’s a tough turnaround, but when you miss that many shots there’s a lot of defensive transitions you have to get to. Bogdan was just on fire. I’m just impressed with their character and persistence. Tonight was a great example of that.”

Following the win, Serbia will have a chance to play for 5th place while Team USA will play for 7th place in Beijing. Serbia will face the winner of the Poland-Czech Republic, while Team USA will face the losing team.