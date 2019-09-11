Rudy Gobert Leads France to Upset over Team USA at FIBA World Cup 🇫🇷

by September 11, 2019
249

Team USA will have to wait till the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to win gold. Earlier today, Rudy Gobert (21 points, 16 rebounds) led France to a 69-79 upset over the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, breaking the U.S.’s 48-win streak in international play. Team USA’s loss to the French national team is the first loss in 13 years.

“Coach (Vincent) Collet and his group have done an outstanding job,” Gregg Popovich said after the game. “It’s the best French team that I have seen because they play at both ends of the court.”

Evan Fornier (22 points) and Frank Ntilikina (11 points) also finished in double figures. Nicolas Batum praised Gobert after the win.

France will face Argentina in the semifinals while Team USA faces Nikola Jokic and Slovenia tomorrow.

    
