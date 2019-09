Four members of the Boston Celtics have been getting reps in prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker are in China for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where they’ve propelled Team USA to a 3-0 record.

Jaylen Brown put up a 20-piece in a 98-45 rout over Turkey earlier this morning. Walker, the C’s newest member, had 15 points and dropped 8 dimes.

Check out some other highlights from Team USA.