Team USA Defeats Japan 98-45 in FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

by September 05, 2019
125

Forty-eight hours after a nail-biter against Turkey, Team USA breezed by Japan, 98-45, to go 3-0 in Group E and advance to the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Jaylen Brown lead all scorers with 20 points and 7 rebounds, including a poster dunk with USA up 60 points; Kemba Walker had 15 points and 8 assists; and Harrison Barnes finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

“I think we’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Brown said after the game. “Of course, we are looking forward to the next matchup. I think we are focused on us and getting better and representing our country the right way.”

Next up for Team USA are the Group F winners Brazil and Greece in the second round.

    
