Lamar Odom Returning to Pro Basketball in China 💯

On Thursday, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom announced on Instagram that he is returning to pro basketball in China. In the post, Odom thanked Stephon Marbury, who won multiple titles in the CBA following his NBA career, for being his “inspiration.”

Odom, 38, last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season. Over 14 years in the League spent with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks, LO averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

RELATED

The Top 60 Hoopers to Come Out of NEW YORK CITY 🗽