Lamar Odom Returning to Pro Basketball in China 💯

by July 26, 2018
408

On Thursday, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom announced on Instagram that he is returning to pro basketball in China. In the post, Odom thanked Stephon Marbury, who won multiple titles in the CBA following his NBA career, for being his “inspiration.”

I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

Odom, 38, last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season. Over 14 years in the League spent with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks, LO averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

RELATED
The Top 60 Hoopers to Come Out of NEW YORK CITY 🗽

 
You Might Also Like
The Magazine

The Top 60 Hoopers to Come Out of NEW YORK CITY 🗽

1 week ago
11,335
NBA

Report: Lamar Odom Aiming To Return To Basketball Overseas

3 months ago
1,866
lamar odom marijuana
NBA

Lamar Odom Is Getting Into The Marijuana Business

4 months ago
2,980
NBA

Lamar Odom Collapses in LA Nightclub

9 months ago
799
lamar odom lavar ball
High School

Lamar Odom Calls LaVar Ball a ‘Control Freak’

10 months ago
257
Archives

Kobe Bryant Once Elbowed Sasha Vujacic in the Face for No Reason

11 months ago
428
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Introducing SLAM SUMMER HOOPS at Dyckman 🚨

5 mins ago
8

Dwight Howard Believes He’s a Future Hall of Famer

1 hour ago
128

Lamar Odom Returning to Pro Basketball in China 💯

3 hours ago
408

3BALL USA to Launch First Post-Collegiate 3×3 Basketball Tournament

3 hours ago
123

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

6 hours ago
3,507