Ricky Rubio Leads Spain Over Argentina in FIBA World Cup Championship

by September 15, 2019
404

Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and dropped 7 dimes as Spain defeated Argentina, 95-75, in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Beijing, China. Rubio earned MVP honors and joined former teammate Pau Gasol (2006) as the second Spanish player to be named MVP.

Rubio averaged 16.4 ppg, 6.0 apg, 4.6 rpg and 1.5 spg and passed Pablo Prigioni (Argentina) as the World Cup’s assist leader, according to FIBA.

“Right now we made history, and we were ready for that,” Rubio said after the game. “We had a great tournament. We had to fight for this one. It’s just amazing how the whole tournament has been for us as a team. We weren’t the biggest or most talented team, but we were the team with the biggest heart. We showed it tonight and in the whole tournament. Couldn’t be more proud of my teammates and our coaches. This will go down as a memory for us as a family.”

Five other Spanish players finished in double figures: Sergio Llull (15 points), Marc Gasol (14 points), Rudy Fernandez (11 points), Willy Hernangomez (11 points) and Juancho Hernangomez (11 points).

Spain started the game scoring 14 of the game’s first 16 points and holding Luis Scola scoreless in the first half. Scola finished the contest with 8 points and 8 rebounds. In the second half, the Spaniards went on a 14-0 run and extended the lead to 22 points.

Spain dominated all facets of the game – out-rebounding Argentina (47-27) and outscoring them in the paint (44-30).

    
