Under Armour HOVR Havoc Officially Introduced

by July 25, 2018
Under Armour HOVR Havoc

The Under Armour HOVR Havoc is UA’s newest basketball silhouette. It includes UA’s innovative HOVR cushioning system. HOVR is molded by UA’s Energy Web technology, which returns energy to the foot after each step. The Energy Web, made out of a mesh material, wraps around the cushioning in order to accomplish its job.

“HOVR, to me, offers huge bounce when I’m attacking the basket – it really feels like you’re hovering,” Josh Jackson says, via UA. “The Havoc also supports me to get off the ground faster, allowing for quicker reactions.”

Josh Jackson introduces the UA HOVR Havoc. @josh_j11 @uabasketball

The Under Armour HOVR Havoc drops on August 31, in both low-cut ($105) and mid-cut ($115) versions.

Photos via UA

   
On the Rise

