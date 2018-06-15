Report: Marvin Bagley Signs 5-Year Deal with Puma

by June 15, 2018
362
marvin bagley puma

Top NBA draft prospect Marvin Bagley has signed a five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

The contract’s terms are unknown, but according to Krawczynski, the deal is “the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant.”

Puma reportedly met with former Oklahoma guard Trae Young last month, and has designs to sign more 2018 NBA draft prospects.

