Report: Marvin Bagley Signs 5-Year Deal with Puma

Top NBA draft prospect Marvin Bagley has signed a five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

The contract’s terms are unknown, but according to Krawczynski, the deal is “the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant.”

Marvin Bagley, projected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft next week, is going to sign a five-year deal with Puma that is expected to be the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant, sources tell @TheAthletic — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 14, 2018

Puma reportedly met with former Oklahoma guard Trae Young last month, and has designs to sign more 2018 NBA draft prospects.

Puma is believed to be negotiating with other draft picks as well to jump into the NBA shoe game. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 14, 2018

