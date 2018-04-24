NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

April 24, 2018
After a sluggish first half that saw his team clinging to 50-49 halftime lead over Minnesota, James Harden and the Rockets turned up their jets to the tune of  whopping 50 point third quarter paced by the Beard’s 22 point outburst. Harden would finish the night with a game high 36 points in the “Blue Night” adidas Harden Vol.2 as Houston claimed a 3-1 series lead with their 119-110 win. PJ Tucker continued to shine on the sneaker front as he broke out yet another exclusive this time donning a pair of Ohio State PE Nike LeBron 12 Lows.

In Utah, Donovan Mitchell continued his sensational play in the adidas Dame 4 as he dropped 33 points to lead the Jazz to a 113-96 victory over the Thunder. OKC was paced by Paul George’s 32 point effort as he played in a black/orange PE colorway of his Nike PG2 while Russell Westbrook finished the night with 23 points and 14 boards in the “PHD” version of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.

Photos via Getty Images

   
