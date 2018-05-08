NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

For the second season in a row, Toronto’s title dreams were swept away by Cleveland with the Cavs destorying the Raptors 128-93 in Game 4. DeMar DeRozan concluded another year of rocking Kobes with a pink-hued NikeiD model of the Kobe XI while LeBron James donned another PE colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 which we’ve dubbed, “The Closeout.”

In Philly, the Sixers staved off elimination with a 103-92 victory over the Celtics. TJ McConnell got the start at point guard and provided Philadelphia with a much needed spark en route to a 19 point performance. McConnell, along with Dario Saric who had a game-high 25, Ben Simmons and Robert Covington all wore variations of the Nike Hyperdunk 2017. Covington’s model was a custom model featuring the “Philly Unite” slogan. In the loss, Marcus Morris impressed in the camo UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and Jayson Tatum once again brought out the “Wheaties” Nike Kyrie 4.











































Photos via Getty Images