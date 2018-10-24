NBA Kicks of the Night

by October 24, 2018
218

Blake Griffin might’ve had the night’s best performance with a career-high 50 points in the Pistons OT win over the Sixers, but it was former teammate Montrezl Harrell stealing the sneaker show. Trezz was in his bag as he donned a trio of kicks which included the Cam’ron x Reebok “Purple Camo” Questions, the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Prelude and the Air Jordan VIII Retro LS “Navy/Pea Pod” which dropped in 2007.

Langston Galloway had the customs of the night as he rocked a pair of custom Breast Cancer Awareness Q4 Sports 495 Lows which featured characters from the animated series, The Fairly OddParents.

Peep the rest of the night’s kicks in the gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers

5 hours ago
2,221
blake griffin 50 points post up
NBA

Post Up: Blake Griffin Drops 50-Piece in OT Thriller

14 hours ago
1,058
blake griffin career-high 50 points
NBA

Blake Griffin Is CLUTCH! Drops Career-High 50 Points 🔥

15 hours ago
1,137
PJ Tucker
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
5,601
Kyrie Irving
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
4,502
Kicks

E’Twaun Moore, Darren Collison and Langston Galloway Tell Their Stories with Q4

4 weeks ago
2,472
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
218

Josh Jackson Details How He Was a Part of the Malice at the Palace

2 hours ago
741

‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers

5 hours ago
2,221

Joel Embiid Says He’s in Andre Drummond’s Head

5 hours ago
936
blake griffin 50 points post up

Post Up: Blake Griffin Drops 50-Piece in OT Thriller

14 hours ago
1,058