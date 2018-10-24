NBA Kicks of the Night

Blake Griffin might’ve had the night’s best performance with a career-high 50 points in the Pistons OT win over the Sixers, but it was former teammate Montrezl Harrell stealing the sneaker show. Trezz was in his bag as he donned a trio of kicks which included the Cam’ron x Reebok “Purple Camo” Questions, the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Prelude and the Air Jordan VIII Retro LS “Navy/Pea Pod” which dropped in 2007.

Langston Galloway had the customs of the night as he rocked a pair of custom Breast Cancer Awareness Q4 Sports 495 Lows which featured characters from the animated series, The Fairly OddParents.

Peep the rest of the night's kicks in the gallery below.













































Photos via Getty Images