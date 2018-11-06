NBA Kicks of the Night

Montrezl Harrell is just different. Trezz hit the Staples Center floor with two pairs off the beaten path as he donned the iconic And1 Tai Chi and then came outta nowhere with another Reebok, the ZPump Rise. Harrell’s main competition is, of course, the defending Sneaker Champ, P.J. Tucker, who kept it light with a pair of the “China” Nike Zoom Kobe 5.

Kyries were big on Monday night with Kyrie Irving debuting another camo colorway of his latest signature model. Teammate Jayson Tatum wore some Duke-flavored 4s, while the Magic’s Jonathon Simmons also went with the 4s as he brought out a slick black/silver pair.

Paul George rocked a pair of “Creamsicle” Nike PG 2.5 PEs before changing out to a different flavor and Allonzo “Iso Zo” Trier continued his flex as he once again wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme “Chaos” and the “What The” Nike LeBron 11 Premium. Peep these kicks and more with a 40 sneaker recap of some of Monday’s best NBA kicks.



















































































Photos via Getty Images