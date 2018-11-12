NBA Kicks of the Night

by November 12, 2018
301

Several players around the League honored Veterans Day with military themed customs and PEs.

P.J. Tucker wore the “Desert Sand” Air Jordan XVI Retro which debuted back in 2016, Victor Oladipo debuted an olive green/black colorway of the Jordan Jumpman Hustle and Damian Lillard donned a khaki digi-camo version of his adidas Dame 4. On the custom front, Langston Galloway rocked a truly patriotic pair of the Q4 Sports 495 Lo and Kevin Knox hit the floor in a pair of military green Puma Clyde Court Disrupts.

Vince Carter brought the past to the present as he debuted the Nike Shox BB4 Retros. As we reported earlier, Carter will be wearing the Shox BB4 for the remainder of the season with a release to follow at some point in 2019. Carter’s teammate Tauren Prince had the night’s most impressive set of kicks as he went with both a pair of Nike Kobe 8 FTB and the Nike Zoom Kobe 3 Prelude.

Peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks below and to all of our Veterans, thank you for your service.

Photos via Getty Images

      
