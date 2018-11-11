Vince Carter Takes It Back, Will Wear Nike Shox BB4 PEs for Remainder of Season

by November 11, 2018
160

Vince Carter made the Nike Shox BB4 famous.

The best dunk of all time, “Le Dunk de la Mort,” happened while VC was wearing the BB4.

It was the start of a new millennium and Carter had just stamped his mark in the history books. Nike’s futuristic silhouette was along for the flight.

“The success of the dunk started the legend of the shoes,” Carter says, via Nike. “But I myself went to another level with them, too. I became a star player in the BB4.”

That’s why Carter will play the remainder of this season in PEs of the Shox BB4. A retro release will follow in 2019.

Before the sneaker drops to the public, though, Carter will be the first to debut it. Again.

His PEs feature the names of his children on the tongue.

That personal touch is, of course, complemented by the accompaniment of Nike’s Shox tech. Designer Eric Avar was inspired by rocket boosters and space-age machinery. The overall design of the BB4 is a direct reflection of both.

“The upper was inspired from some space suits at the time. We kept it simple and understated, but modern with a slight iridescence and reflectivity,” Avar says, via Nike.

“Getting the opportunity to debut a new technology was a no-brainer to me,” Carter remembers. “It made sense with how I played.”

Stay tuned for more info about the upcoming retro release of the Shox BB4.

h/t Nike

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Vince Carter Won’t Chase an NBA Ring

3 months ago
25,218
NBA

Vince Carter Talks Transitioning to the NBA, Favorite Dunks And More

4 months ago
4,633
NBA

James Harden Wins MVP, Donovan Mitchell Takes Rookie of the Year in NBPA Awards 🏆

5 months ago
43,227
NBA

Vince Carter and Alonzo Mourning Didn’t Speak for Years After Posterizing Dunk 😬

5 months ago
7,128
vince carter 21st season
NBA

Vince Carter To Return For 21st NBA Season

7 months ago
1,764
SLAMTV

Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

7 months ago
5,165
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Vince Carter Takes It Back, Will Wear Nike Shox BB4 PEs for Remainder of Season

16 mins ago
160
lou williams clippers post up

Post Up: Lou Williams Beats Bucks with OT Game-Winner 🚨

11 hours ago
923
carmelo anthony rockets

Report: Carmelo, Rockets Discussing Future with Team 👀

14 hours ago
2,393
Josh Richardson

Report: Miami Heat Pulled Josh Richardson from Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

23 hours ago
2,341
Jimmy Butler

BREAKING: Wolves Trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric

1 day ago
8,138