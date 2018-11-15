NBA Kicks of the Night

Wednesday night was a sneakerhead’s dream as several of the game’s biggest stars debuted new player editions of their signature models.

LeBron James wowed in a pair of eye-popping “King” Nike LeBron 16s which featured a yellow Battleknit upper accented with a pony hair leopard heel. Kyrie Irving took the floor in a crisp white colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 which featured white and black graphics on the heel and midfoot with a light teal serving as the shoe’s main color pop. In OKC, the Thunder brought out their sick turquoise City uniforms and Paul George wore a sick iteration of his Nike PG 2.5 that setoff the whole kit. The PGs were done in all turquoise and contrasted with one Pendleton’s signature wool patterns.

On Monday, the world lost an icon with the passing of Marvel’s Stan Lee. With the Nets hosting the Heat in Brooklyn, Spencer Dinwiddie paid homage to Lee with another pair of custom K8IROS Kronos featuring a comic themed design highlighted with Lee’s face and themes from several of Marvel’s biggest titles.

Other notables from Wednesday included “Born Ready” Lance Stephenson bringing out the Air Jordan IV Retro PRM “Snakeskin,” DeMar DeRozan’s OG Nike Kobe A.D., Russell Westbrook’s latest coverless Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Jayson Tatum’s “Green Lobster” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 and Damian Lillard’s “Hecklers” adidas Dame 4 which seems to be designed in response to an Orland heckler that helped motivate him to 41 point performance against the Orlando Magic last month. And last but not least, Jimmy Butler made his Philly debut rocking a pair of white/grey Air Jordan XXXII Lows while Dario Saric and Robert Covington laced up the Nike Hyperdunk X for their first game with Minnesota.

Photos via Getty Images