NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 28, 2018
101

Two of the seasons top contenders for NBA “Sneaker King” were back in action on Thursday night including the reigning champ himself.

After making headlines on Christmas Day with his “Stewie” Nike LeBron 6s, P.J. Tucker was back with another insane flex as he brought out the 2008 Nike Hyperdunk Supreme “Barcelona Ronaldinho.” Allonzo Trier, the current front runner for the NBA rookie sneaker crown, stayed in the holiday spirit as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 “Christmas,” which originally released back in 2012.

Lance Stephenson showed South Florida some love as he donned the “Miami Dolphins” Nike Air Max Penny V while Courtney Lee kept the tropical vibes going with “The Academy” Nike PG 2. De’Aaron Fox welcomed the Lakers to town in the Lake Show’s team colored “Court Purple” Nike Kobe 9 Elite while Terry Rozier visited Houston while rocking a new colorway of the Puma Court Clyde Disrupt in a Rockets friendly color of black/red.

Peep the recap below and let us know your opinion on who had the best kicks in the comments.

Photos via Getty Images

     
