NBA Kicks of the Night

Montrezl Harrell brought his own Hornets’ vibes to the Spectrum Arena floor with two pairs of teal-colored bangers. Trezz brought out the SoleFly x Air Jordan XXIII and the “South Beach” Nike LeBron 11 as he finished the night with a solid double-double performance. The game turned out to be the final one for Tobias Harris in a Clippers uni as he was part of a six player deal involving the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris’ final game for ClipSet would be a memorable one as he finished with 36 points, including the game-winner, as he wore the “Year of the Horse” Nike Zoom Kobe 8.

Tuesday night featured several other notable kicks. LeBron James brought out a yellow colorway of his Nike LeBron 16, Paul George rocked a sick colorway of his latest signature, the Nike PG3 and Mike Conley and Greg Monroe wore different editions of the “BHM” Air Jordan XXXIIII. Former Knick Langston Galloway paid homage to his old team as he wore another custom pair of the Q4 Sports Specialist which featured portraits of Knick legends Patrick Ewing, Walt “Clyde” Frazier and their superfan, Spike Lee.

Last night’s sneaker lineup was filled with heaters so make sure you peep game and check out the gallery below.

































































Photos via Getty Images