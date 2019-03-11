NBA Kicks of the Night

Sunday night in NBA kicks saw another array of Kobes hitting the floor along with wild pairs from both Li-Ning and Jordan Brand.

Bam Adebayo wore those sick futuristic-looking Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protros, but DeMar DeRozan showed why he’s the top Kobe collector in the League as he broke out the latest colorway in that style which featured an all-black base with bright contrasting color pops. Fellow Kobe aficionados Allonzo Trier and Tobias Harris wore vintage models. Iso Zo went with the Nike Zoom Kobe VI ASG “Orange County” and Harris donned the “Big Stage” Nike Zoom Kobe V.

In the evening’s craziest kicks, Jimmy Butler came with another sick pair of the Jordan Supreme Elevation as he donned an orange and green number in the 76ers win. Dwyane Wade went with a new Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 colorway which featured a leopard print over a multicolored upper.

Closing out, our P.J. Tucker sneaker watch continues and the League’s sneaker king showed pride in his alma mater as he wore a pair of “Texas Longhorns” Nike Zoom KD4 PEs.

Check out the rest of the league’s footwear game in our recap below.

Jimmy Butler: Jordan Supreme Elevation

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom KD 4

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Allonzo Trier: Nike Zoom Kobe VI

Tobias Harris: Nike Zoom Kobe 5

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Bam Adebayo: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro

Amir Johnson: Nike Air Zoom Generation

Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All City 5

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 11

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports 495 Lo

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 6

D.J. Augustin: Fila Grant Hill 1 / Spaghetti Low Hybrid

Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X

Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Rodney McGruder: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Jeff Teague: Air Jordan XX8

Dewayne Dedmon: Air Jordan X Retro

Lauri Markkanen: Nike Adapt BB

James Ennis III: Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019

Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Josh Jackson: Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low

Luka Doncic: Nike PG 2

Kevin Knox: Puma Uproar

DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Uproar

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Mitchell Robinson: Jordan CP3.X AE

Mike Conley: Air Jordan XI Retro

Photos via Getty Images