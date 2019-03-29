NBA Kicks of the Night

On the night the San Antonio retired Manu Ginobili’s number, DeMar DeRozan wore a special pair of Kobes as a tribute to the Spurs’ great. Deebo donned a special edition “Argentina” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro and scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Spurs’ to a 116-110 win over the Cavs.

While DeRozan broke out an exclusive for Manu, PJ Tucker rocked one of DeRozan’s old PEs in Houston’s tilt with Denver. Tuck sported the red and white Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro along with a pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 FTB. Since debuting his Jordan CP3.XII, Chris Paul has been wearing some pretty wild colorways and his latest pair followed that tune as it featured a two-tone white and volt upper with red accents.

Montrezl Harrell is finishing the regular season strong as he brought out another two pairs of vintage Bron lows as he donned the “Multicolor” Nike LeBron 11 and “Red Plum” Xs. Out in Miami, Derrick Jones Jr flexed with the “Easter” Nike Zoom KD 4 and Dwyane Wade wore a custom pair of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 7.

Make sure to scroll through our latest NBA sneakers’ recap located right below.

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 11 Low

Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Zoom KD 4

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron X Low

Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk X

Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X

Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII

De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe IV FTB

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

Marquese Chriss: Nike Kyrie 3

Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Low 2019

Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage

Photos via Getty Images