NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 29, 2019
243

On the night the San Antonio retired Manu Ginobili’s number, DeMar DeRozan wore a special pair of Kobes as a tribute to the Spurs’ great. Deebo donned a special edition “Argentina” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro and scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Spurs’ to a 116-110 win over the Cavs.

While DeRozan broke out an exclusive for Manu, PJ Tucker rocked one of DeRozan’s old PEs in Houston’s tilt with Denver. Tuck sported the red and white Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro along with a pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 FTB. Since debuting his Jordan CP3.XII, Chris Paul has been wearing some pretty wild colorways and his latest pair followed that tune as it featured a two-tone white and volt upper with red accents.

Montrezl Harrell is finishing the regular season strong as he brought out another two pairs of vintage Bron lows as he donned the “Multicolor” Nike LeBron 11 and “Red Plum” Xs. Out in Miami, Derrick Jones Jr flexed with the “Easter” Nike Zoom KD 4 and Dwyane Wade wore a custom pair of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 7.

Make sure to scroll through our latest NBA sneakers’ recap located right below.

  • DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 11 Low
  • Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Zoom KD 4
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron X Low
  • Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe IV FTB
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Marquese Chriss: Nike Kyrie 3
  • Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L
  • Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Low 2019
  • Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage

Photos via Getty Images

     
You Might Also Like

Austin Rivers: ‘If We Play Defense Like That, We Can Win the Title’

2 hours ago
251

Post Up: Spurs Win for Ginobli, Wade Edges Nowitzki in Final Battle

15 hours ago
388

Pat Riley: Dwyane Wade ‘Was Better’ Than Kobe Bryant in 2006

1 day ago
4,628

Dwyane Wade’s Last Season: A Dance to Remember ⚡️ | SLAM Cover Shoots

2 days ago
183

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,998

‘I’m Humbled’: Miami Heat Retire Chris Bosh’s Jersey

2 days ago
843

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anthony Edwards & Precious Achiuwa Play YERRR or NAHHH

2 hours ago
27

Austin Rivers: ‘If We Play Defense Like That, We Can Win the Title’

2 hours ago
251

Josh Green & The IMG Academy Boys Play YERRR or NAHHH

2 hours ago
18

Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Retired: ‘He’s the Definition of Spurs Basketball’

2 hours ago
287

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
243