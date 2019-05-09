NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 09, 2019
121

Kyrie Irving had an epic season of kicks with a multitude of seriously sick versions of his Nike Kyrie 5. Alas, Irving’s season along with the Celtics came to a disappointing end as the Bucks trounced Boston 116-91 in Milwaukee. Uncle Drew played Game Five in two colorways as he wore a pair of PEs to start before switching to the “Have a Nike Day” edition.

A couple of Nike Hyperdunk X PEs were also in play with Eric Bledsoe rocking a yellow based number and teammate Khris Middleton rocking a lowtop PE version in a more subdued black and green color scheme. Draymond Green broke a Warriors PE which featured a funky blue and yellow outsole.

Check out aforementioned Kyries and Hyperdunks along with P.J. Tucker’s “Carpe Diem” Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protros and more in our latest NBA Playoff kicks recap.

  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB
  • Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Klay Thompson: Anta KT4
  • Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 12
  • Terry Rozier: Puma Uproar
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
  • Pat Connaughton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
  • Gordon Hayward: Anta KT4

Photos via Getty Images

     
