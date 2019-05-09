Kyrie Irving had an epic season of kicks with a multitude of seriously sick versions of his Nike Kyrie 5. Alas, Irving’s season along with the Celtics came to a disappointing end as the Bucks trounced Boston 116-91 in Milwaukee. Uncle Drew played Game Five in two colorways as he wore a pair of PEs to start before switching to the “Have a Nike Day” edition.
A couple of Nike Hyperdunk X PEs were also in play with Eric Bledsoe rocking a yellow based number and teammate Khris Middleton rocking a lowtop PE version in a more subdued black and green color scheme. Draymond Green broke a Warriors PE which featured a funky blue and yellow outsole.
Check out aforementioned Kyries and Hyperdunks along with P.J. Tucker’s “Carpe Diem” Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protros and more in our latest NBA Playoff kicks recap.
Photos via Getty Images