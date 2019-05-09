Kyrie Irving had an epic season of kicks with a multitude of seriously sick versions of his Nike Kyrie 5. Alas, Irving’s season along with the Celtics came to a disappointing end as the Bucks trounced Boston 116-91 in Milwaukee. Uncle Drew played Game Five in two colorways as he wore a pair of PEs to start before switching to the “Have a Nike Day” edition.

A couple of Nike Hyperdunk X PEs were also in play with Eric Bledsoe rocking a yellow based number and teammate Khris Middleton rocking a lowtop PE version in a more subdued black and green color scheme. Draymond Green broke a Warriors PE which featured a funky blue and yellow outsole.

Check out aforementioned Kyries and Hyperdunks along with P.J. Tucker’s “Carpe Diem” Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protros and more in our latest NBA Playoff kicks recap.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB

Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk X

Klay Thompson: Anta KT4

Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 12

Terry Rozier: Puma Uproar

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Pat Connaughton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Gordon Hayward: Anta KT4

Photos via Getty Images