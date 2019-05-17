NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 17, 2019
426

The Under Armour Curry 6 took center stage as Stephen and Seth Curry had one of their best duels in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. But when the dust settled, it was the elder Curry standing victorious.

Steph wore the “International Boulevard” colorway of the 6 en route to a game-high 37 points while Seth rocked a black/red Blazers colorway as he finished with 16 points including a three-pointer in the fourth which put Portland briefly up with a little over a minute to play.

Andre Iguodala had on the “90s Kid” Nike KD 12 as he came up with a clutch strip of Damian Lillard in the final seconds to seal Golden State’s 114-111 victory.

The rest of Game 2’s best kicks are just below.

  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12
  • Jordan Bell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Meyers Leonard: Nike LeBron 16 Low
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 16
  • C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7
  • Evan Turner: Li-Ning Sonic 7
  • Rodney Hood: Nike PG 2.5

Photos via Getty Images

    
