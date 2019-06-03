2019 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 2

by June 03, 2019
The Warriors used another one of their signature third quarter runs to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 13-point lead that the Raptors simply couldn’t overcome as Golden State evened the series 1-1 with a 109-104 victory.

Despite leaving the game early in the fourth with an apparent injury, Klay Thompson paced Golden State with 23 points in the “Playoff” colorway of his Anta KT4. DeMarcus Cousins started the game for the Dubs’ and responded with a solid double-double in the Puma Uproar Spectra and Draymond Green fell one assist shy of another triple-double as he rocked a PE edition of his Nike Hyperdunk X.

For the Raps, Kawhi Leonard once again had a big night as he finished the night with 34 points and 14 boards in another black/gold variation of his New Balance OMN1S.

As the NBA Finals rolls along, make sure to get caught up on all the sneaker action in our Game 2 gallery below.

  • Klay Thompson: Anta KT4
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Uproar Spectra
  • Quinn Cook: Nike KD12
  • Danny Green: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt
  • Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Pascal Siakam: Nike KD10
  • Alfonzo McKinnie: Nike KD12
  • Jonas Jerebko, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Drake: Nike Air Force 1 Low, Future the Prince: Air Jordan IV Retro
  • Flo Rida: Air Jordan III Tinker

Photos via Getty Images

     
