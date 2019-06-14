2019 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 6

Oh Canada! The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Champions as they closed out the Golden State Warriors and Oracle Arena 114-110 in Game 6.

Kawhi Leonard, in his first full season in Toronto and with New Balance, took home Finals MVP honors as he capped an incredible playoff run with 22 points while sporting a white/red colorway of his signature OMN1S.

Plagued by injuries during this entire playoff run, the injury bug got to Klay Thompson just when he was heating up. Thompson had made his last four shots when Danny Green challenged Thompson’s breakaway dunk attempt. KT landed awkwardly on his left leg and it’s been reported that he suffered a torn ACL. Thompson finished the night with 30 points in his Anta KT4.

Our final NBA kicks recap of the season is below so make sure you take a moment to peep last night’s best.

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Klay Thompson: Anta KT4

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Alfonzo McKinnie: Nike KD 12

Andre Iguodala: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 10

Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X

Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk X

DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Uproar Spectra

Danny Green: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

E-40: Nike Air Force 1 Low

Kylian Mbappe: Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Photos via Getty Images