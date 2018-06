Nike is set to release the “Uncle Drew” collection in anticipation of Kyrie Irving‘s big-screen debut on June 29.

The collection was inspired by the movie’s catch phrase “get buckets” and wardrobe. Irving’s shoe, the Kyrie 4 Red Carpet, compliments the collection and will be available on SNKRS on June 26.

The “Uncle Drew” collection drops June 26 at the House of Hoops and June 29 on nike.com. The film will hit theaters on June 29.

