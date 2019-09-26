The ‘First Class Flight’ Jordan 1 is Now Live on StockX

by September 27, 2019
126

MOST RECENT

Jordan 1 heads: The “First Class Flight” is a new colorway available on StockX for you to add to your collection.

The latest silhouette features perforated white leather upper with hints of yellow along the upper, swoosh and sole with the popular “Nike Air” branding on the tongue. There are also small details on the sneaker – Mike’s signature along the upper and a barcode on the heel that draws inspiration from the brand’s shipping department in Beaverton, OR.

Hit StockX to cop your pair of the AJI “First Class Flight.”

You Might Also Like

StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

2 days ago
331

The ‘Citrin’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

5 days ago
3,730

The ‘Cloud White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

6 days ago
3,602

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

1 week ago
2,378

The ‘Magnet’ Yeezy Boost 700 & ‘Inertia’ Yeezy Boost 700 V2 are Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
3,064

The ‘Obsidian’ Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

4 weeks ago
2,127

TRENDING


Most Recent
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

6 mins ago
11
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Sidelined Through Mid-October With Foot Injury

21 mins ago
35
noah farrakhan

Is Noah Farrakhan The Flashiest Guard in High School Basketball?! 👀

33 mins ago
23
Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers

No Timetable For Victor Oladipo’s Return From Quad Injury

39 mins ago
47

JJ Barea: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Can Be NBA’s Best Duo

3 hours ago
690

Brett Brown: Sixers ‘Not Going to Hunt Threes’ for Ben Simmons

3 hours ago
206