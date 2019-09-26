The ‘First Class Flight’ Jordan 1 is Now Live on StockX

Jordan 1 heads: The “First Class Flight” is a new colorway available on StockX for you to add to your collection.

The latest silhouette features perforated white leather upper with hints of yellow along the upper, swoosh and sole with the popular “Nike Air” branding on the tongue. There are also small details on the sneaker – Mike’s signature along the upper and a barcode on the heel that draws inspiration from the brand’s shipping department in Beaverton, OR.

Hit StockX to cop your pair of the AJI “First Class Flight.”