The ‘Satin Black Toe’ Air Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

by August 17, 2019
182
Air Jordan 1

MOST RECENT

The “Satin Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 features high-quality detailing that makes use of real satin textile on the collar and the heel. The “SBT” is a WMNS colorway, available now at StockX.

This new release follows in the footstep of the classic OG “Black Toe” joints and the Low “Black Toe” option, both of which are also on StockX.

The timeless colorway first appeared on Michael Jordan’s feet during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984-85. The leather that made up that first model has been replaced with satin this time around. Grab your pair at StockX.

Air Jordan 1
   
