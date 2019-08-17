The ‘Satin Black Toe’ Air Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

The “Satin Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 features high-quality detailing that makes use of real satin textile on the collar and the heel. The “SBT” is a WMNS colorway, available now at StockX.

The Satin Black Toes are all about the details. pic.twitter.com/0Tc7AyAHM8 — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) August 8, 2019

This new release follows in the footstep of the classic OG “Black Toe” joints and the Low “Black Toe” option, both of which are also on StockX.

The timeless colorway first appeared on Michael Jordan’s feet during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984-85. The leather that made up that first model has been replaced with satin this time around. Grab your pair at StockX.