Joe Ingles ‘Not Gonna Back Down’ from Paul George

Joe Ingles and Paul George got in each other’s faces Monday night, and after the Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 series chokehold with a 113-96 win, Ingles says he’s not backing down from the All-Star forward (or anyone else.)

“We’re just both out there competing,” Ingles told TNT‘s “Inside The NBA” panel after scoring 20 points in Utah’s pivotal victory. “Obviously [George] is a really good player; I’ve got my work cut out for me each night defending him. I’m not gonna back down. I’m gonna play hard, and compete, and, from 1-to-15, we’re gonna have a crack.”

Ingles added that he felt disrespected by OKC’s defense, which kept leaving him open behind the three-point arc.

George finished with a team-high 32 points for the Thunder, who return home for Game 5 attempting to stave off elimination.

