Saturday was a day to remember in the James family.

Before LeBron James‘ 45 points led the Cavaliers to a Game 7 win over the Pacers on Sunday, he had time to watch LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, drop buckets at the Dru Joyce Classic in their hometown of Akron, Ohio. The King was able to get involved, throwing out bits of coaching wisdom to the North Coast Blue Chips from the sideline.

Watch Bronny put on a show in the video above.

