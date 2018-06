Not only did Kyrie Irving star in the upcoming film, Uncle Drew, he also recorded an R&B track for the movie’s soundtrack.

Kyrie recorded “Ridiculous” in early April, a day before having surgery to remove the screws from his left kneecap.

Listen to the full track here:

RELATED:

Kyrie Irving on β€˜Uncle Drew’ Movie, β€˜He Got Game,’ Acting and More