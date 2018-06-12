Lance Stephenson Drops ‘Drip’ Track with Shon Dollar 💧

Lance Stephenson is back dropping bars after collaborating with Shon Dollar on the track “Drip.” This isn’t the first time Stephenson has spit bars — he dropped his debut single “Better Believe It“in 2017 and has been freestyling publicly since 2014.

The Lancestagram has been full of drip since the season ended, so it’s only fitting this was the track he hopped on.

Check out the Brooklyn-natives’ new track on Spotify and Apple Music.

