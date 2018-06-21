2018 NBA Draft Picks: Live Updates

After the Warriors made quick work of the Cavaliers in the Finals, the narrative surrounding the NBA have progressively shifted to the 2018 Draft.

But for NBA teams, however, tonight is the culmination of years of preparation. Scouts, analytics experts, general managers, owners and other front office personnel have gathered in war rooms as commissioner Adam Silver calls the names of the latest inductees into the NBA family.

Through watching countless hours of game film, conducting countless interviews, and holding a myriad of individual workouts, teams have assembled detailed profiles on each prospect—hoping to select a franchise-altering talent.

Tonight, future 15-year veterans, NBA All-Stars, and perhaps even a couple Hall of Famers, will cross the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. These players will help shape the NBA landscape for years to come.

This post will be updated as picks are announced.

2018 NBA Draft Full Results

1. Suns

2. Kings

3. Hawks

4. Grizzlies

5. Mavs

6. Magic

7. Bulls

8. Cavs (from Nets via Celtics)

9. Knicks

10. Sixers (from Lakers via Suns)

11. Hornets

12. Clippers (from Pistons)

13. Clippers

14. Nuggets

15. Wizards

16. Suns (from Heat)

17. Bucks

18. Spurs

19. Hawks (from Wolves)

20. Wolves (from Thunder via Jazz)

21. Jazz

22. Bulls (from Pelicans)

23. Pacers

24. Blazers

25. Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers, Cavs)

26. Sixers

27. Celtics

28. Warriors

29. Nets

30. Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)

Second Round

31. Suns

32. Grizzlies

33. Hawks

34. Mavs

35. Magic

36. Kings

37. Knicks (from Bulls via Thunder)

38. Sixers (from Nets)

39. Lakers (from Knicks via Sixers)

40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic, Raptors)

41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies, Suns)

42. Pistons

43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)

44. Wizards

45. Nets (from Bucks)

46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)

47. Lakers (from Nuggets via Jazz, Bulls)

48. Wolves

49. Spurs

50. Pacers

51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Pelicans, Heat)

52. Jazz

53. Thunder

54. Mavs (from Blazers via Nuggets)

55. Hornets (from Cavs via Nets, Sixers)

56. Sixers

57. Thunder (from Celtics)

58. Nuggets (from Warriors)

59. Suns (from Raptors)

60. Sixers (from Rockets)

