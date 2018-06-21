2018 NBA Draft Picks: Live Updates

After the Warriors made quick work of the Cavaliers in the Finals, the narrative surrounding the NBA have progressively shifted to the 2018 Draft.
But for NBA teams, however, tonight is the culmination of years of preparation. Scouts, analytics experts, general managers, owners and other front office personnel have gathered in war rooms as commissioner Adam Silver calls the names of the latest inductees into the NBA family.
Through watching countless hours of game film, conducting countless interviews, and holding a myriad of individual workouts, teams have assembled detailed profiles on each prospect—hoping to select a franchise-altering talent.
Tonight, future 15-year veterans, NBA All-Stars, and perhaps even a couple Hall of Famers, will cross the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. These players will help shape the NBA landscape for years to come.
This post will be updated as picks are announced.
2018 NBA Draft Full Results
1. Suns
2. Kings
3. Hawks
4. Grizzlies
5. Mavs
6. Magic
7. Bulls
8. Cavs (from Nets via Celtics)
9. Knicks
10. Sixers (from Lakers via Suns)
11. Hornets
12. Clippers (from Pistons)
13. Clippers
14. Nuggets
15. Wizards
16. Suns (from Heat)
17. Bucks
18. Spurs
19. Hawks (from Wolves)
20. Wolves (from Thunder via Jazz)
21. Jazz
22. Bulls (from Pelicans)
23. Pacers
24. Blazers
25. Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers, Cavs)
26. Sixers
27. Celtics
28. Warriors
29. Nets
30. Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)
Second Round
31. Suns
32. Grizzlies
33. Hawks
34. Mavs
35. Magic
36. Kings
37. Knicks (from Bulls via Thunder)
38. Sixers (from Nets)
39. Lakers (from Knicks via Sixers)
40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic, Raptors)
41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies, Suns)
42. Pistons
43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)
44. Wizards
45. Nets (from Bucks)
46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)
47. Lakers (from Nuggets via Jazz, Bulls)
48. Wolves
49. Spurs
50. Pacers
51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Pelicans, Heat)
52. Jazz
53. Thunder
54. Mavs (from Blazers via Nuggets)
55. Hornets (from Cavs via Nets, Sixers)
56. Sixers
57. Thunder (from Celtics)
58. Nuggets (from Warriors)
59. Suns (from Raptors)
60. Sixers (from Rockets)
