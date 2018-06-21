Report: Sixers Discussed Markelle Fultz Package for Top-Five Pick

The Sixers discussed trading Markelle Fultz with the 10th and 26th picks in order to select Michael Porter Jr with a top-five pick, reports The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto.

The discussions eventually ended amid concerns over Porter’s back injury, per Scotto.

The Philadelphia 76ers had internal discussions about packaging the No. 10 and 26 picks, along with former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, to move into the top five, league sources told The Athletic. The target was Porter during these discussions. However, that thinking dampened with Porter’s back remaining a major question mark. If JJ Redick leaves in free agency, Fultz is the favorite to start at shooting guard.

