5-5 Junior Robinson Drops Team-High 20 Points in Las Vegas 🔥

Junior Robinson played his first significant minutes of the Las Vegas Summer League Friday night and the 5-5 guard didn’t disappoint, scoring a team-high 20 points off the pine for the Atlanta Hawks in a 97-81 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson, a 5-5 guard out of Mount St. Mary’s, went undrafted in this year’s Draft after scoring 22 points per game as a senior.

Check out Robinson’s full game highlights in the video above!

