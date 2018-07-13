Jimmy Butler Turns Down Four-Year, $110M Extension Offer From Wolves

by July 13, 2018
7,113

All-Star Jimmy Butler apparently declined a four-year extension offer from Minnesota worth around $110M, owner Glen Taylor told KTSP’s Darren Wolfson on a podcast:

As Wolfson alludes to, Butler can hit free agency next summer and likely ink a larger contract. In 2017-18, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

 
