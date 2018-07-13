Jimmy Butler Turns Down Four-Year, $110M Extension Offer From Wolves

All-Star Jimmy Butler apparently declined a four-year extension offer from Minnesota worth around $110M, owner Glen Taylor told KTSP’s Darren Wolfson on a podcast:

#Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves’ 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

(con.) Jimmy/his side expressed gratitude for the #Twolves extending such a nice offer. Logically speaking, it just makes sense to wait, even while betting on maintaining health. He can make a lot more $$ here or elsewhere next July. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

As Wolfson alludes to, Butler can hit free agency next summer and likely ink a larger contract. In 2017-18, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

