Gentry: Anthony Davis Has ‘Tim Duncan DNA’ 💯

by May 08, 2018
343
Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis has some “Tim Duncan DNA” because of his low-maintenance approach and ability to bring a team together.

Before the Pelicans’ Game 4 loss to Golden State, Gentry paid his star big man the ultimate compliment.

Via ESPN’s Nick Friedell:

“I think any time you have a superstar player like AD—I think he’s got like Tim Duncan DNA.

“He’s just a low-maintenance guy, loves being around the guys, likes being part of the team and just wants to be one of the guys that’s part of the team.

“And I think any time you have that, you’re probably going to have a closeness on your team.”

