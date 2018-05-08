Gentry: Anthony Davis Has ‘Tim Duncan DNA’ 💯

Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis has some “Tim Duncan DNA” because of his low-maintenance approach and ability to bring a team together.

Before the Pelicans’ Game 4 loss to Golden State, Gentry paid his star big man the ultimate compliment.

Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis has some Tim Duncan DNA in his game. Also thought it was cool that Davis said Duncan used to talk to him during games and try to help him with his moves. https://t.co/1Wzf0USru2 — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 8, 2018

Via ESPN’s Nick Friedell:

“I think any time you have a superstar player like AD—I think he’s got like Tim Duncan DNA. “He’s just a low-maintenance guy, loves being around the guys, likes being part of the team and just wants to be one of the guys that’s part of the team. “And I think any time you have that, you’re probably going to have a closeness on your team.”

RELATED:

Jrue On AD’s Takeover This Season: ‘I’ve Never Seen A Player Be Able To Do That’