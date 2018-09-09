Andrew Bynum Reportedly Planning NBA Comeback

by September 09, 2018
Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum won two championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He was a commanding piece of those squads, anchoring the middle. With a solid average 15 points and 8 rebounds per game in that 2010 season, it looked like the then-22-year-old was about to dominate the League. He had gone toe-to-toe with Shaquille O’Neal and he had shown flashes of brilliance just about every time he laced up his kicks to play.

But he was hampered by constant knee injuries and concerns about his maturity followed him throughout his consequent NBA stops after the Lakers traded him. He never got going with the Cavs or Pacers and he hasn’t played in the League since March of 2014.

Now, according to a report from The Athletic, Bynum is trying to find his way back to the NBA.

All training camps will be open by September 25. Stay tuned for more info about Bynum’s comeback.

