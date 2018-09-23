Anthony Davis Signs with the Same Agency That Reps LeBron James

September 23, 2018
1,055

Klutch Sports Group just announced that their newest client is Anthony Davis.

Davis parted with his former agent, Thad Foucher, nearly two weeks ago. He now joins the same agency that counts LeBron James, Ben Simmons, John Wall, Tristan Thompson, Markieff and Marcus Morris and JR Smith as clients.

Davis is still under contract with the Pels for two years, with $52 million owed to him. He has a $29 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

Davis, 25 years old, put up 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last season, clocking in at third in MVP voting.

