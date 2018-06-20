Report: Hawks Eyeing Luka Doncic with No. 3 Pick

Luka Doncic has risen to the top of the Hawks‘ draft board, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta is also strongly considering Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr and Duke forward Marvin Bagley with the No. 3 overall pick, per Woj.

Slovenian teen star Luka Doncic has elevated to the forefront of the Atlanta Hawks’ internal discussions on the third overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, league sources told ESPN. […]

Doncic started to separate himself in organizational discussions around the choice, an examination that has included a tremendous intrigue with Jaren Jackson Jr., league sources said.