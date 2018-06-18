Luka Doncic Sends Warning To Teams That Pass on Him

by June 18, 2018
1,630
luka doncic warning nba draft

Top NBA draft prospect Luka Doncic is ready to prove that any team that passes on him is making a mistake.

In a story by Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Doncic said that he’ll “see who made a mistake” by not drafting him at Thursday’s NBA draft.

“Pick one to five, it will be amazing to be selected there, especially for a European guy. I need to show it on the court, because I need to prove it.

“I can see who made a mistake not drafting me. After my rookie season, I will see who made a mistake.

