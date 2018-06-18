Luka Doncic Sends Warning To Teams That Pass on Him

Top NBA draft prospect Luka Doncic is ready to prove that any team that passes on him is making a mistake.

In a story by Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Doncic said that he’ll “see who made a mistake” by not drafting him at Thursday’s NBA draft.

“Pick one to five, it will be amazing to be selected there, especially for a European guy. I need to show it on the court, because I need to prove it. “I can see who made a mistake not drafting me. After my rookie season, I will see who made a mistake.

