To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Atlanta Hawks are bringing back their original 1968 uniforms for the 2018-19 season.

And they’re fire:

🔥For the 2018-19 season we are bringing our original 1968 uniforms to the arena in this season’s HARDWOOD CLASSICS!🔥#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/QetEvUEWJP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2018

The team also revealed that they will have a 50th anniversary court and a jersey to match that will be shared later:

For this first time in our teams history we’ll have TWO hardwood floors…and we’ll have a matching uniform that we’ll reveal later in the season to match the 50th anniversary court! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hrKvF71yDJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 15, 2018

