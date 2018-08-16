Atlanta Hawks Reveal Throwback Uniforms, New Court for 2018-19 Season 🔥

by August 16, 2018
1,265

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Atlanta Hawks are bringing back their original 1968 uniforms for the 2018-19 season.

And they’re fire:

The team also revealed that they will have a 50th anniversary court and a jersey to match that will be shared later:

