Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

Bill Russell might be done bodying guys on the court, but nobody is safe from being bodied by Russell in these Twitter streets. Charles Barkley found out the hard way after Russell sent out a tweet late Monday night:

“I know Charles @NBAonTNT would never say he could guard me, he has a better chance of getting struck by lightning @SHAQ @TheJetOnTNT @nba @celtics”

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game over 13 seasons.