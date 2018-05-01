Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

by May 01, 2018
785

Bill Russell might be done bodying guys on the court, but nobody is safe from being bodied by Russell in these Twitter streets. Charles Barkley found out the hard way after Russell sent out a tweet late Monday night:

“I know Charles @NBAonTNT would never say he could guard me, he has a better chance of getting struck by lightning @SHAQ @TheJetOnTNT @nba @celtics”

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game over 13 seasons.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

2 weeks ago
2,182
NBA

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’

2 weeks ago
3,285
charles barkley drunk trade lakers
NBA

Charles Barkley Talks About Playing NBA Game While Drunk

2 months ago
7,139
Paul Pierce, Bill Russell
NBA

Bill Russell to Paul Pierce: ‘I’m Very Proud of You’

3 months ago
1,298
NBA

Barkley Went On ’48-Hour Bender To Denny’s’ To Duck Philly In Draft

3 months ago
5,811
NBA

Charles Barkley ‘Angry’ the NBA Reduced Back-to-Backs

7 months ago
164

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

57 mins ago
228

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 100-51

1 hour ago
4,144
kawhi leonard trade spurs

Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

2 hours ago
841

Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

2 hours ago
785
Mike Budenholzer bucks

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 hours ago
1,184