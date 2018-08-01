Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

Back in 2012, 23-year-old Blake Griffin put on an impromptu dunk show at USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas.

The video has gained traction recently with Griffin causing the young group of future NBA players—including Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell and Zach LaVine—to go nuts.

Last week, Griffin saw the video and had a good laugh:

“It’s crazy now, though, all these guys are in the League. It makes me feel old, but also I’m only like four years older than them. Crazy how fast that happens.”

Griffin also made sure to poke fun at Booker—who also took part in this summer’s Team USA training camp—for his haircut.

