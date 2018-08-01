Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

by August 01, 2018
890

Back in 2012, 23-year-old Blake Griffin put on an impromptu dunk show at USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas.

The video has gained traction recently with Griffin causing the young group of future NBA players—including Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell and Zach LaVine—to go nuts.

Last week, Griffin saw the video and had a good laugh:

“It’s crazy now, though, all these guys are in the League. It makes me feel old, but also I’m only like four years older than them. Crazy how fast that happens.”

Griffin also made sure to poke fun at Booker—who also took part in this summer’s Team USA training camp—for his haircut.

RELATED:
Kevin Durant Is King of the Court at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

     
You Might Also Like
kevin durant team usa king court
NBA

Kevin Durant Is King of the Court at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

4 days ago
5,768
durant westbrook harden
NBA

Durant, Westbrook, Harden REUNITE at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

4 days ago
4,526
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp

1 week ago
3,286
NBA

Zach LaVine: ‘I Want to Be Great on Both Ends’

1 week ago
2,255
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

2 weeks ago
1,903
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Skip Team USA Minicamp

2 weeks ago
2,078
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
blake griffin reacts team usa dunk video

Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

3 hours ago
890

🚨 SLAM Announces Initial Group of Players for First Summer Classic Game 🚨

3 hours ago
471

John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

11 hours ago
1,543

David Fizdale: ‘I Want to Take the Knicks to the Championship’

11 hours ago
1,667

Paul George Had ’18 to 20 Ounces of Blood’ Drained from Elbow

12 hours ago
5,446