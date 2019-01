Bradley BealΒ joined elite company after his 43-point, 15-assist and 10-rebound triple-double performance on Sunday night.

He and Oscar Roberton are now the only NBA players to record multiple 40-plus point, 10-plus rebound and 15-plus assist games in a season.

With John Wall out for the season, Beal has been filling in the offensive void for the Wizards (18-26). Beal, 25, is averaging 24.4 points this season.

