BREAKING: Wolves Trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric

by November 10, 2018
3,120
Jimmy Butler

At long last, the Jimmy Butler-Wolves saga has come to a close, and boy, were there fireworks. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, the 76ers have acquired Minnesota’s disgruntled star and oft-injured 2017 1st-round pick Justin Patton for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 2nd round pick.

And don’t think there was going to be a breaking NBA story without Adrian Wojnarowski chipping in some promising info for 76ers fans, reporting they fully expect to sign Butler to an extension this offseason.

Butler had made his frustrations with the Wolves organization crystal clear over the past month, lashing out at teammates over practice and recently proclaiming, “that shit has to stop” when asked about his large minutes load by The Athletic’s Sam Amick last night.

Butler, a terrific defender and capable three-point shooter, fits in perfectly with the 76ers’ cornerstones, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

Butler is expected to be with his new team after the weekend.

