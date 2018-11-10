Jimmy Butler on Heavy Minutes Load: ‘That S*** Has to Stop’

Jimmy Butler

In case you needed another hint, Jimmy Butler is fed up with the Timberwolves organization. From strolling into practice and scolding young teammates Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins to screaming at General Manager Scott Layden, “You f****** need me,” it’s been clear for a while that Butler is displeased with his current situation.

With the Wolves now 4-9 and 13th in the Western Conference standings, Butler voiced his latest frustrations to The Athletic‘s Sam Amick after his team’s 110-121 loss to the Kings last night.

Amick: You played 41 minutes tonight…

Butler: That shit has to stop.

Amick: Why?

Butler: We’ve got fucking 14 other guys.

The Wolves and Butler reportedly came to an agreement before the season to play him around 32 minutes a game, but that plan has not been carried out, with the 29-year-old Butler averaging 36.1 minutes per game, and clocking over 40 minutes in his last two outings.

Rewind the clocks back a year and…this should not have been a surprise.

Butler, who is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals this season, may get his wish any day now.

