Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

by August 09, 2018
271

Brook Lopez has taken a liking to his new squad in Milwaukee; in an interview with Hoops Hype, Lopez said he believes that Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the Eastern Conference.

“He is without question one of the best players in the league and the best player in the East. I mean, it’s going to be so thrilling to be on the court with him [and not going up against him]. The most amazing thing about Giannis is, as great of a player he is, he’s an even better teammate. You see him out there with the guys and you look at the kind of leader he’s grown into, it’s really a special thing. It’s unique.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in points, rebounds, blocks and was second in steals and assists last season as he earned his second All-Star Game appearance.

Lopez, who spent last year with the Los Angeles Lakers, adds an interesting wrinkle to Milwaukee’s offense. The seven-footer shot 3-for-31 from behind the arc during his first eight years in the League, but upped that number to 246-for-712, good for 34.6 percent, during his past two seasons.

RELATED: Brook Lopez Says the Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

4 hours ago
749
giannis lakers
NBA

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

1 month ago
6,903
NBA

Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

2 months ago
3,549
Kostas Antetokounmpo nba draft workouts
NBA

Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo Stays in NBA Draft, Cancels All Workouts

2 months ago
6,878
NBA

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

3 months ago
2,034
NBA

Report: Giannis and Khris Middleton Had Breakfast With Mike Budenholzer 👀

3 months ago
1,750
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘LeBron for Secretary of Education’ Petition Has Over 16,000 Supporters 📚

21 mins ago
71

John Wall and New Teammate Jeff Green PRIVATE WORKOUT in Miami 🏖

53 mins ago
86

Ability360 Empowers Amputee Hoopers Across the U.S. 👏

1 hour ago
47

James Dolan: ‘We’re Not Going to Sell’ the Knicks

1 hour ago
211

Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

3 hours ago
271